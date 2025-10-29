10 spooky songs for Halloween 2025: From Bollywood chills to EDM thrills October’s here, and so are the chills. If you’re hosting a spooky house party or just want eerie background vibes, these 10 songs from Bollywood and beyond will haunt your playlist in the best way possible. From Rihanna to Ramsay Brothers, Halloween just got its soundtrack.

New Delhi:

October's here - the month of Halloween when fog feels thicker and shadows seem longer. Be it a party at home or for your own listening, your playlist deserves a spine-chilling revamp.

We have curated a list of 10 songs - from eerie Bollywood tracks to electronic beats that are bound to creep up your spine. Listen to these 10 spooky songs that will set the perfect mood for your Halloween night.

10 spooky songs that will set the Halloween mood

1) Bhoot Hoon Main - Anamika (2008)

If you grew up on Bollywood’s horror era, this song will take you back in time. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Bhoot Hoon Main has that perfect blend of eerie rhythm and haunting lyrics that make it an instant Halloween fit.

2) Aayega Aanewala - Mahal (1949)

This OG ghost song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, floats through barren hallways in the film. This vintage classic still remains unmatched to date.

3) Bhoot Aaya - Bhootnath (2008)

What happens when you mix fun and spooky? It creates the sweet spot between scary and playful. Bhoot Aaya is one such track that keeps up with your Halloween energy, without the actual goosebumps.

4) Aaja Re Pardesi - Madhumati (1958)

Imagine a lonely castle and this track starts playing out of nowhere. There's something haunting about this evergreen Lata classic, where her voice drifts like a spirit calling from another world.

5) Haunted - Martin Garrix

Switching gears to EDM - Blend haunted with thumping beats and an atmospheric drop that builds suspense. A perfect track for your neon-lit Halloween party.

6) Disturbia - Rihanna

No Halloween playlist can ever be complete without Rihanna’s Disturbia. It's dark, pulsing, and slightly unhinged - syncing perfectly for the most chaotic Halloween party.

7) Saathi Mere Saathi - Veerana (1988)

This track from Ramsay Brothers' Veerana is not just scary, it's every bit 90s! Play this on repeat and its ghastly music will surely remind your friends to pull the bedsheets really tight at night.

8) Gumnam Hai Koi - Gumnam (1965)

If there was ever a song that defined cinematic spookiness, it has to be this one. Mysterious, echoing, and atmospheric - this song still gives you goosebumps decades later.

9) Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil - Bees Saal Baad (1962)

One of Bollywood’s most iconic ghostly melodies, Lata Mangeshkar’s haunting voice and the film’s chilling visuals make this song an evergreen spooky track.

10) Adah Sharma playing the piano in 1920

Every time Adah Sharma would play the piano, and this music would play in 1920, our hearts would shudder - imagining the worst befalling her on the screen. Turn off the lights and listen to this track in silence, and we bet you'd leave your lights switched on for the entire night.

So, which track are you playing this Halloween?