IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2: When and where to watch the next chapter of horror After a gripping first episode, IT: Welcome to Derry continues its chilling story on JioHotstar. Episode 2 releases on October 31, with Pennywise’s origin story deepening in this haunting prequel to Stephen King’s universe. Check out the full schedule and cast list here.

IT: Welcome to Derry's first episode on JioHotstar was received very well by the audience. Set in 1962, the first episode revealed that Derry’s curse runs deeper than Pennywise’s return, and this time, no one is truly safe.

With the anticipation that the first episode of IT: Welcome to Derry generated, horror genre lovers have been waiting to see the story unravel further. Let's find out when IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2 is releasing.

When is IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2 releasing?

The first season of IT: Welcome to Derry consists of eight episodes, and the second episode will be released on October 31. The finale episode will release on December 14. Here's the full schedule:

Episode 1: 26 October

Episode 2: 31 October

Episode 3: 9 November

Episode 4: 16 November

Episode 5: 23 November

Episode 6: 30 November

Episode 7: 7 December

Episode 8: 14 December

Who’s in the cast of IT: Welcome to Derry?

The ensemble cast features Chris Chalk, Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, James Remar, Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider, Bill Skarsgard, Rudy Mancuso, Blake Cameron James, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Arian S. Cartaya, and Clara Stack.

Bill Skarsgård, who previously portrayed Pennywise in the film series, is set to reprise his chilling role, anchoring the story’s exploration of fear and evil in a small-town setting.

What is IT: Welcome to Derry about?

IT: Welcome to Derry is a horror drama series set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, during the 1960s. The series delves into the origins of Pennywise the Clown, expanding the terrifying mythology first introduced in Stephen King’s iconic novel and later adapted into the hit 2017 and 2019 film duology.

Developed by siblings Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who directed and produced the recent film adaptations, along with Jason Fuchs, the prequel aims to explore how the evil presence that haunts Derry first came to be.

