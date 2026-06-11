Every Summer After Ending Explained: Do Percy and Sam end up together?

New Delhi:

Prime Video's adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel ‘Every Summer After’ was released on June 10, 2026, with eight episodes. The story is set against the idyllic backdrop of Barry’s Bay, and follows childhood friends Percy Fraser and Sam Florek across six transformative summers and one pivotal reunion years later. While the series captures the nostalgia and emotional intensity of first love, it is the ending marked by heartbreak that sparks the most discussion among fans.

Do Percy and Sam end up together in Every Summer After?

The central mystery throughout the story revolves around why, once inseparable lovers, Percy and Sam stopped speaking for more than a decade. The answer is revealed near the climax that Percy had a secret affair with Charlie, Sam’s older brother, in their youth. Overcome with guilt and shame, she left Barry’s Bay and never truly confronted the damage caused.

Years later, Percy returns following the death of Sam’s mother, Sue. She is forced to face the past she had avoided for years, and she finally confesses everything to Sam. He is initially devastated, furious, and struggling to reconcile the betrayal with the love he never entirely lost. However, the novel ultimately embraces the idea that people are capable of growth and redemption.

The ending sees Sam choosing forgiveness. He acknowledges that both of them made mistakes and recognises the strong bond they share. In one of the book’s most memorable moments, Sam tells Percy, “You came home.” Rather than presenting love as perfect, Fortune portrays it as something that survives honesty, accountability and difficult choices.

Every Summer After: What is the book and film about?

Originally published in 2022, Every Summer After, authored by Carley Fortune, spent 16 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list and gained a massive following through BookTok. The Prime Video adaptation, titled ‘Every Year After’, premiered with all eight episodes releasing simultaneously.

The series stars Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser and Matt Cornett as Sam Florek. Supporting cast members include Michael Bradway as Charlie, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah, Joseph Chiu as Jordie and Elisha Cuthbert as Sue Florek. The adaptation remains largely faithful to Fortune’s emotionally driven narrative while expanding several secondary characters and laying the groundwork for a potential continuation based on her sequel, One Golden Summer.

(Input courtesy: Avnie Saraf)

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