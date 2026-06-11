Mismatched Season 4: Rannvijay Singha returns as Professor Siddharth, shares pics from first day of shoot

New Delhi:

Rannvijay Singha has just shared photos from the first day of the Mismatched Season 4 shoot, and fans can't keep calm. The fourth instalment of the series was announced at Netflix's slate of releases for 2026. This also marks the finale season of the Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf-led show.

Rannvijay Singha begins shoot for Mismatched Season 4

Rannvijay plays the role of Professor Siddharth Sinha (Sid) in Mismatched. He shared photos from the sets of Season 4 and added, "First day of shoot of #mismatched #season4 , have lived this character for 7 odd years and I’m so grateful and thankful for Sid. We are putting in everything to give this story the ending that it deserves.. let’s go. Welcome to the family @divyangt our captain for this one." Take a look:

How did fans react?

Fans showered love on the pictures shared from Mismatched Season 4 sets. Fans wrote, "Can't wait to see your amazing acting sid sir", "Wooooooahhhh!!!! This made us so so happy !!! here’s rooting for Sid sir n Zeenat’s happy ending", "Sid sir! so excited to see where life takes you and Zeenat", "Sid sir! so excited to see where life takes you and Zeenat", "Kab aa raha hai please batao #mismatchedseason4??"

Speaking about the final instalment, the team behind Mismatched shared, "Mismatched has always been about timing as much as love. Season 4 explores what happens when two people who thought they’d said their final goodbye are pulled back into each other’s orbit. Dimple and Rishi have grown, changed, and chosen different paths, but picture abhi baaki hain mere dost! We’re excited for audiences to get a first glimpse of this new chapter through Next on Netflix."

Mismatched Season 4: Cast and crew

Directed by Divyang Thakkar and created by Gazal Dhaliwal, Mismatched Season 4 marks the final chapter of the popular coming-of-age romance. The series is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and brings back its familiar ensemble cast led by Prajakti Koli and Rohit Saraf.

Joining them once again are Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Ahsas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi and Abhinav Sharma, all reprising key roles as the story heads towards its much-awaited conclusion.

Also read: Netflix India 2026 lineup Highlights: Maa Behen, Lust Stories 3, Mismatched S4 and Mamla Legal Hai 2 announced