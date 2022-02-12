Daredevil, Jessica Jones & more Marvel shows leaving Netflix; Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX Daredevil, Jessica Jones

American streaming giant Netflix, on Friday, revealed that several Marvel shows would soon leave the platform. The news came as a shock to the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same day, they also labelled the titles with a sash that read, "This show is available until March 1st." Though there is no official word regarding where these fan favourites will be live now. Reportedly, Netflix's license has ended with the Marvel Universe titles and Disney will regain licensing to the titles. It is still not clear whether these shows will be available through Disney’s streaming services or they will be made available on Disney+, with its other Marvel content.

After 28 February, the marvel shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher among many others will not be available on the streaming platform.

Here's the list of Marvel shows that will be removed from the streamer

Daredevil (Seasons 1–3)

Iron Fist (Seasons 1–2)

Jessica Jones (Seasons 1–3)

The Defenders (Limited series)

The Punisher (Seasons 1–2)

Luke Cage (Seasons 1–2)

Here's how fans have been reacting on social media platforms:

-with ANI inputs