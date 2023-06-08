Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Celebrate World Oceans Day watching these captivating docuseries on discovery+

World Oceans Day 2023: Every year, June 8 is observed across the globe as World Oceans Day. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we raise our voice and roll up our sleeves to help protect the environment, including our oceans. What immense creatures live in the vast depths of the ocean and how do we learn more about them? To celebrate World Oceans Day, here are some captivating documentaries on discovery+ that will enlighten you on the oceans and what it inhabits:

The Blue Planet

Despite two-thirds of our planet being covered by water, the oceans and many of their inhabitants remain an unexplored mystery. This show travels to the very depths of the seas to reveal a spectacular variety of life. Using underwater photography, the filmmaker examines the natural history of the world's oceans and unveils the complex dynamics of marine life.

Blue Planet II

Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II, a seven-part BBC series, opened people’s eyes to the dangers of single-use plastic back in 2017—with shocking scenes showing albatross chicks ingesting plastic and a baby whale that was thought to have died from its mother’s milk made toxic due to the amount of plastic in the ocean. The documentary also shows why our oceans need to be saved, from their tropical coral reefs to vast undersea forests.

Great White Open Ocean

Great White Open Ocean is a 90-minute documentary featuring shark diving expert Jimi Partington. A year after almost dying in the jaws of a great white shark, Partington got back into the water to overcome the traumatic event, but the experience quickly became a battle for life and death. It is filmed by Shark Week filmmaker Jeff Kurr.

