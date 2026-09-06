India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 6: Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover join Samay Raina and Balraj

India's Got Latent Season 2 is set to return with another episode on Sunday, September 6, with a panel featuring Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai. Samay Raina will host the latest instalment of the comedy and talent show, which is set to stream on YouTube and Netflix.

The upcoming episode brings together a varied panel, with Rakhi Sawant and Ashneer Grover expected to bring their outspoken personalities to the show. Comedian Kushagra Srivastava and content creator Balraj Ghai will also be part of the panel.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 6 panel

The panel for the latest episode includes Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai, while Samay Raina returns as the host. Rakhi has previously made headlines for her candid comments and unpredictable appearances on entertainment shows. Her presence on India’s Got Latent is likely to add another layer of spontaneity to the episode.

Ashneer Grover, the entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge, is also part of the panel. His direct style has previously made him a popular figure in unscripted television, and his appearance alongside Rakhi Sawant gives the episode a particularly diverse line-up.

Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai complete the panel. The combination of comedians, digital creators and well-known entertainment personalities remains central to the format of India’s Got Latent, where panellists react to contestants and their performances.

When and where to watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 6?

The sixth episode is scheduled to drop on Sunday, September 6, 2026. It is expected to be available on YouTube and Netflix, with the latest listing placing its release at 7 pm IST.

Samay Raina continues to host the second season of the show, which has returned with a mix of celebrity guests, comedians and contestants. The new season has also seen the format expand beyond its earlier YouTube-only identity, with Netflix involved in its distribution.

Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr recently appeared on India’s Got Latent

The previous episode featured Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr. The two appeared on a recent episode of India’s Got Latent alongside panelists Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar, with Samay Raina hosting.

Varun became the focus of several jokes during the episode, with Raina poking fun at his film career, his viral smile and his background in the industry. The actor responded to the banter in good humour, making the appearance one of the more talked-about recent episodes.

Medha, who rose to wider recognition with 12th Fail, also appeared on the panel. Her appearance with Raina led to renewed online speculation about their equation, although neither has publicly confirmed any relationship.

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