Best movies on JioHotstar you must watch: Lootera, Masaan and more From emotional gems like Masaan and Gulmohar to thrillers like Kill, here’s a list of the best movies to watch right now on JioHotstar.

Heartwarming watches are the trend nowadays. Films that will give a wholesome feeling while also serving the true essence of movies and entertainment are something that cinephiles crave. Over the years, several such films have not only been watched vigorously in theatres but have also been popular on OTT.

One such platform that holds the most heartwarming films is JioHotstar. From 12th Fail to All We Imagine As Light, Hotstar has a plethora of good movies. Hence, let's have a look at 10 must-watch films on JioHotstar.

Movies to watch on JioHotstar

1. Lootera (2013): Want to watch one of the best performances of Ranveer Singh? Tune into Lootera on Jio Hotstar. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane also has one of the best music albums of 2013.

2. Masaan (2015): Vicky Kaushal's debut film with Neeraj Ghaywan is special for several reasons. The Cannes award-winning film deals with the story of two individuals who meet at the last of the film, but the experiences they go through are what make this film a must-watch.

3. Gulmohar (2023): Featuring four National award-winners in pivotal roles, Gulmohar is probably one of the best family dramas made in India. The movie, which deals with an elder son's intellectual and emotional conflict with his son and mother, was portrayed beautifully.

4. 12th Fail (2023): Vikrant Massey's best performance till date can also be watched on Hotstar. The film is inspired by the real-life history of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma is a motivating watch that shares the real meaning of hustling.

5. All We Imagine As Light (2024): Payal Kapadia's internationally acclaimed film is also on Jio Hotstar. Based around three individuals played by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, All We Imagine As Light is undoubtedly one of the best films of last year.

6. Kill: The best action movie of 2024, Kill, featuring debutants Raghav Juyal and Lakshya, is also on this OTT platform. The movie features one of the best action choreographies in India.

7. The Storyteller (2025): Hotstar original, The Storyteller deals with a Bengali litterateur who turns storyteller for a Gujarati man. The conversations, the plot and the dialogues are purely earnest.

8. Thudarum (2025): The highest-grossing Malayalam film, featuring Mohanlal and Shobana, not only impressed the audience but critics too. The film revolves around a simple taxi driver who treasures his black ambassador. However, some bad turn of events lead to an unexpected climax.

