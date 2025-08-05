Netflix August 2025 lineup: Wednesday S2, Saare Jahan Se Accha, and more new releases this month Wednesday returns, spy thrillers arrive, and reality shows heat up! Here’s what’s releasing on Netflix this August 2025 - with dates and highlights.

OTT giant Netflix started its August calendar with the tragic love story 'My Oxford Year' featuring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in lead roles. The romantic drama may not have been able to set the tone right, but the OTT platform has a lot in store for entertainment lovers.

While some shows will return with their second and third season, some new Netflix original series will also be released digitally. So let's have a look at Netflix's August releases.

Netflix August 2025 highlights: What’s streaming this month

1. Perfect Match Season 3: Full schedule

The first six episodes of this reality dating competition series are out on Netflix, the next three more will be available on August 8, and the show will conclude on Independence Day, August 15

2. Wednesday Season 2 release date: When and where to watch

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams will return with her supernatural horror mystery this month. However, the show will be released in two parts. While Wednesday Season 2 part one will hit Netflix on August 6, the second part will release on September 6.

3. Saare Jahan Se Accha Netflix release date and cast

Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja's spy thriller will release on August 13. The Netflix series also features Anup Soni, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor and Tilottama Shome.

4. Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

The documentary series that explores BTS of the popular reality TV show, 'The Biggest Loser', will release on August 15.

5. America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys will release on August 19, 2025. The documentary series features Jerry Jones (owner), Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders and Jimmy Johnson.

6. The Thursday Murder Club novie on Netflix

Based on the 2020 murder mystery novel, The Thursday Murder Club features Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan as Ron, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim and Celia Imrie as Joyce. The British murder mystery on August 22, 2025.

7. Teen drama returns: My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

Netflix's teen drama will release on August 28, 2025, with the third season to follow in 2026. The second season includes Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry).

