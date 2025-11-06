7 Indian OTT thriller series that will gaslight you harder than your ex Thriller lovers, brace yourself! These 7 Indian series redefine “plot twist.” From The Night Manager’s luxury-laden deceit to Asur’s myth-meets-murder chaos, every show on this list will leave you rethinking who’s the villain and who’s just playing the game.

The thriller genre is one of the most one, especially on OTT, and if you think you’ve seen it all, we have brought a listicle for you, which consists of series which should be on your watchlist, if you haven't already witnessed its shocking twists and turns.

From shocking betrayals to mind-bending reveals, these shows keep you guessing until the very last moment. Let's have a look at them here:

7 Indian OTT thrillers with shocking twists you won’t see coming

1. The Night Manager (JioHotstar)

Helmed by Aditya Roy Kapur, The Night Manager is an Indian adaptation of the British hit series featuring MCU fame Tom Hiddleston. The thriller that features Anil Kapoor as the villain revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase full of deceit, ambition and double-crosses. Every episode peels back another layer of mystery.

2. Mirzapur (Prime Video)

Packed with unpredictable alliances and brutal power plays, Pankaj Tripathy and Ali Fazal's show on Prime Video is next on our list. Mirzapur season 1, being the best in the entire franchise, thrives on its moral complexity. The twists aren’t just shocking; they reshape everything you thought you knew about its characters.

3. Asur (JioHotstar)

Blending mythology with crime and psychology, Barun Sobti and Arshad Warsi's show follows a dark game between a CBI team and a serial killer who believes he’s on a divine mission. Every revelation pushes the story into darker, deeper territory.

4. Paatal Lok (Prime Video)

Jaideep Ahalwat's gritty investigative drama has to be one of the most interesting thrillers online, mostly because you never realise when a simple crime story evolves into a complex social thriller. As the layers unfold, you’ll question who the real victims and villains are.

5. Kohrra (Netflix)

A slow-burning Punjabi crime thriller, again headed by Barun Sobti, starts with a murder and spirals into a raw exploration of love, loss and identity. Its final twist leaves an emotional impact that lingers.

6. The Gone Game (Voot)

Set during the pandemic, this tech-driven mystery uses video calls and screens to tell a chilling story of disappearance and deception. Just when you think you’ve cracked it, the story flips again.

7. The Freelancer (JioHotstar)

An ex-cop-turned-mercenary races against time to rescue a woman trapped in war-torn Syria. What seems like a straightforward mission headed by Mohit Raina, unfolds into a web of lies, secrets and shocking truths.

