Before watching The Odyssey, revisit these 7 Christopher Nolan classics

New Delhi:

Christopher Nolan is one of the most celebrated and acclaimed filmmakers in the world. Known for delivering blockbuster hits, he has built a reputation for creating visually spectacular and thought-provoking films that captivate audiences worldwide. His latest directorial, The Odyssey, finally arrived in theatres on July 17, 2026. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway in key roles, the epic has already generated massive buzz among moviegoers and Nolan fans.

If you're new to the filmmaker's work, or simply want to revisit some of his finest films before watching The Odyssey, here's a look at seven Christopher Nolan classics that perfectly showcase his signature storytelling, breathtaking visuals and emotional depth.

Revisit these 7 Christopher Nolan classics before watching The Odyssey

1. Memento (2000)

This psychological thriller follows a man suffering from short-term memory loss who uses notes and tattoos to hunt down the person responsible for his wife's murder. Its unique storytelling structure made it one of Nolan's breakout films. It stars Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano.

Where to watch: Lionsgate play

2. The Prestige (2006)

Set in Victorian-era London, The Prestige follows two rival magicians whose obsession with creating the perfect illusion leads them down a dangerous path of deception and sacrifice. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale and Scarlett Johansson.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

3. The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012)

The trilogy follows Batman's journey as Gotham City's protector while facing dangerous villains such as the Joker and Bane. It includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The films star Christian Bale, Heath Ledger and Michael Caine.

Where to watch: Stream on JioHotstar, Prime Video.

4. Inception (2010)

A mind-bending sci-fi thriller, Inception follows a skilled thief who enters people's dreams to steal secrets. His toughest mission yet involves planting an idea into someone's subconscious, blurring the line between dreams and reality. The film features performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page and Cillian Murphy.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video.

5. Interstellar (2014)

Set in a future where Earth is becoming increasingly uninhabitable, Interstellar follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in search of a new home for humanity. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Michael Caine.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video.

6. Dunkirk (2017)

Based on the real-life Dunkirk evacuation during World War II, the film tells the story of stranded Allied soldiers desperately trying to escape as enemy forces close in. Nolan presents the event through interconnected timelines on land, sea and air. It stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video.

7. Oppenheimer (2023)

The Oscar-winning biographical drama explores the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the development of the atomic bomb during World War II, and the consequences of his groundbreaking work. The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, rent on Prime Video.

Also Read: The Odyssey Movie Review: Christopher Nolan's epic is a visually staggering journey that never loses sight of its emotional core