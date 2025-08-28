Before Vash 2, here’s where you can watch the first Vash online Read further to know where you can watch the horror mystery thriller film 'Vash' online. This Gujarati-language film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Niilam Paanchal, and others in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

Janki Bodiwala's starrer supernatural psychological horror film 'Vash Level 2' has been released in theatres on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The Gujarati-language film is the second part of the 2023 film 'Vash'. Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the film features Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Aaryan Sanghvi, and others in the lead roles.

If you couldn't watch this film in theatres at the time of its release, then there's no need to worry. The film is available to stream online. Before watching the second part titled 'Vash Level 2', you can stream the first instalment by subscribing to the streaming service. Read on to know where you can watch this film online.

Where to watch 'Vash' on OTT?

The movie 'Vash' received widespread recognition from both audience and critics because of its thrilling storyline, and the memorable performance given by Janki Bodiwala. It is available to stream on the Shemaroo platform with a subscription plan.

Notably, Krishnadev Yagnik received the National Film Award in the 'Best Gujarati Film' category at the 71st edition of the National Film Awards. However, Janki Bodiwala won the National Film Award in the 'Best Supporting Actress' category.

About the movie 'Vash'

The story of the film revolves around a family that went to a remote village in Ahmedabad for a vacation. But their life turned upside down when they met a mysterious stranger, Pratap. The plot continues when they get trapped in black magic.

The film is produced by Kalpesh K Soni and Krunal Soni under the banners of KS Entertainment, Ananta Business Corp, Patel Processing Studios, and Big Box Series Production. The music of the film is composed by Kedar Bhargav, and editing is done by Shivam Bhatt. Pratik Parmar is the cinematographer of this horror thriller.

Ajay Devgn's 'Shaitaan' is the Hindi remake of the film 'Vash'

It is significant to note that Ajay Devgn and Jyothika starrer 'Shaitaan' was the Hindi remake of this Gujarati film. Besides Ajay and Jyothika, the film features Janki Bodiwala and R Madhavan. The Bollywood version of 'Vash', i.e., 'Shaitaan', was directed by Vikas Bahl and holds an IMDb rating of 6.5.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt note for daughter Alisah on her 16th birthday, say 'Proud Maa of a beautiful soul'