Sushmita Sen pens heartfelt note for daughter Alisah on her 16th birthday, say 'Proud Maa of a beautiful soul'

Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen's younger daughter Alisah turned 16 today, August 28, 2025. The Main Hoon Na actress took to her Instagram handle and wisher her daughter with a heartfelt post. The carousel post includes 19 images which features happy moments of Sushmita Sen and her daughters Alisah and Renee.

On Thursday, Sushmita praised Alisah's achievements and her role as a school captain. The caption of the post reads, "Happpyyyyyy 16th Birthday Shona @alisahsen47 The Sweetest Sixteen I know….and no, I am not biased!!! Just a very Proud Maa of a beautiful soul, with the kindest heart & the most loving presence!!!"

The note further reads, "I witness in awe all of your achievements …knowing there’s so much more to come!!! What a magical year awaits you my shona Maa!!! May God always shower you with the choicest of blessings…May your destiny be as graceful as you!!! We begin Sixteen as #schoolcaptain #yeahhhhh way to go Munchkin!!! #partytime @reneesen47 @alisahsen47 I LOVE YOU!!! #duggadugga #maa." Social media users extend their wishes to Alisah in the comment section. The post has garnered over 17 thousands likes ever since it was posted.

Sushmita Sen's work front and personal life

The 49-year-old actress has featured in several hit films and television serials in her acting career so far. She was last seen in the third season of JioHotstar's action thriller 'Aarya', alongside Vikas Kumar, Virti Vaghani, Viren Vazirani, Sikandar Kher and others in the lead roles. Sen is best known for her performances in films like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Biwi No. 1', and 'Taali'. On personal front, Sushmita Sen is not married but she adopted two daughters named, Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

