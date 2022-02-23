Ardh: Rajpal Yadav's FIRST look as transgender impresses netizens

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
Ardh: The intriguing poster sees Rajpal Yadav donning an orange saree with his hair tied in a braid adorned with a gajra. He could be seen intensely looking out from a local train. Not just him but even Rajpal treated fans with his first look.

Highlights

  • Rajpal Yadav shared his first look from Ardh
  • The poster showed the actor in an orange saree with his hair tied in a braid adorned with a gajra
  • The film will have an OTT release in 2022

Music composer-turned-director Palash Muchhal on Wednesday unveiled an intriguing first look poster starring actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav from the upcoming film 'Ardh'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Palash shared the first look poster featuring Rajpal Yadav as a transgender. The intriguing poster sees Yadav donning an orange saree with his hair tied in a braid adorned with a gajra. He could be seen intensely looking out from a local train. Not just him but even Rajpal treated fans with his first look.

The actor wrote alongside, "Presenting to you the first look of my next film ARDH!" Have a look:

Directed and written by Palash Muchhal, 'Ardh' also stars Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbushan Kharbanda. As per reports, the film will see Rajpal Yadav playing a transgender character who comes to Mumbai to become a hero. Rubina and Hiten's characters will be seen playing Yadav's friends in the city of dreams.

Palash had earlier shared a glimpse of the cast's look on his Instagram handle.

The film will have an OTT release in 2022.

