Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAJPALYADAV Ardh: Rajpal Yadav's FIRST look as transgender impresses netizens

Highlights Rajpal Yadav shared his first look from Ardh

The poster showed the actor in an orange saree with his hair tied in a braid adorned with a gajra

The film will have an OTT release in 2022

Music composer-turned-director Palash Muchhal on Wednesday unveiled an intriguing first look poster starring actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav from the upcoming film 'Ardh'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Palash shared the first look poster featuring Rajpal Yadav as a transgender. The intriguing poster sees Yadav donning an orange saree with his hair tied in a braid adorned with a gajra. He could be seen intensely looking out from a local train. Not just him but even Rajpal treated fans with his first look.

The actor wrote alongside, "Presenting to you the first look of my next film ARDH!" Have a look:

Directed and written by Palash Muchhal, 'Ardh' also stars Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbushan Kharbanda. As per reports, the film will see Rajpal Yadav playing a transgender character who comes to Mumbai to become a hero. Rubina and Hiten's characters will be seen playing Yadav's friends in the city of dreams.

Palash had earlier shared a glimpse of the cast's look on his Instagram handle.

The film will have an OTT release in 2022.