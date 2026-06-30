Akanksha Chamola reveals why she parted ways from Gaurav Khanna: 'You want to leave me…'

New Delhi:

Akanksha Chamola dropped a bomb while entering Netflix's reality show, Lock Upp. She announced to the world that she and Gaurav Khanna are "getting a divorce". Since then, social media has been flooded with reactions for the former couple.

Now, as the show progressed, Akanksha was seen speaking about the real reason behind her divorce. She said that their differences over having a child were why they decided to take the extreme measure.

Akanksha Chamola talks about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola was heard saying, "Now he wants to have kids, and I can see that I can't give him that. Toh maine tabhi hi bol diya tha that main ye nahi karne wali hoon. You want to leave me, you can leave me, and then Bigg Boss happened, and then I realised that shayad isko bohot zyada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon. For me, I don't want to put him in that situation," she said.

How did Akanksha Chamola announce her divorce from Gaurav Khanna?

Akanksha picked the reveal card at the launch of Lock Upp and said, "So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been separated and living separately since a year. It has not been public but yeah now... We have been sitting on this since last year. So, things are not bad between us, we talk to each other. But we also think that we are not compatible as partners because we both see a different future. There's no bad blood between us."

She also hinted that the decision to separate was taken around the time of Gaurav Khanna's stint on Bigg Boss. The actress further added, "His parents and my parents suggested that we should live separately and find each other. They thought that we talk to each other, go to public events so we could revive things. But there's no married couple feels left now. This would be a news for our families as well now."

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married on November 24, 2016 . They have an age gap of 9 years.

Also read: Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 confession on wanting kids resurfaces after Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce