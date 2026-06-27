Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 18 confession on wanting kids resurfaces after Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 18 and Celebrity MasterChef India season 1 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola entered Lock Upp season 2 and made a major revelation that shocked everyone. The TV actress confirmed that they have been living separately since a year and are now heading for a divorce.

As soon as the news broke, an old video of Gaurav Khanna went viral online, where the actor was seen talking about wanting to have kids but Akanksha Chamola does not share the same feelings.

What did Gaurav Khanna say?

During a conversation with Mridul on Bigg Boss 18, Gaurav said, 'I have been married for 9 years now, but we don't have kids as I am carrying forward the wish of my wife. Till a certain time, I wanted to have kids, but then she didn't, and I understood her point. Ab pyaar kia hai toh nibhana padega na.'

While talking about his wife, Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna said, 'A child is a big responsibility. I work all day, and if my wife also starts working, then who will take care of the children? It would not seem right to leave the child in someone else's care.'

When Akanksha Chamola entered Bigg Boss 18

Akanksha Chamola entered Bigg Boss house during the family week and in an conversation with Malti Chahar and Pranit More, she said, 'No, it's not like that, I am not planning,' when asked about family plans.

In the same conversation, Akanksha added, 'So far, I haven't felt that inclination, and even in the future, it feels very difficult for me because, I don't know, for some reason, it hasn’t come from within me. I don’t feel the need to have a kid.'

She further explained, 'I have many reasons, and I feel that when you keep finding so many excuses, it means you are not ready, because someone who truly wants to do it doesn’t think like this.'

Malti then told her that maybe it’s also because she is scared of it, or that she is not ready for it. Akanksha replied, 'I am not scared of it. I don't think I can be that responsible because having a child is not like making a sweet; it’s a huge responsibility. I don’t feel I can justify the job or duty properly. At any age, you have to give your 100%. Yes, I want to build my career, I have many ambitions, and if people call that selfish, that’s their view.

Gaurav later joined the conversation and quickly said Akanksha wasn’t being 'selfish.'

For those who may not know, Gaurav Khanna got married to Akanksha Chamola in November 2016. It is said that their wedding took place in Kanpur. And now the two are heading for a divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce from husband Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Season 2 premiere