Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' sets a record on OTT, clocks 100 million streaming in minutes

The worldwide digital blockbuster premiere of Ajith Kumar’s action-packed 'Valimai' in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Hindi recently took place. The streaming giant is elated that the film has taken to the biggest-ever opening on its platform by clocking 100 million streaming minutes in no time. Having been released on OTT, 'Valimai' is doing extremely well on the platform, thanks to its content, Ajith's stardom, and H Vinoth's direction. It has broken all the existing records on ZEE5. The much-loved film is streaming in multiple languages and the response has been overwhelming across all of them.

The streaming was kicked off with fanfare. The makers revealed the largest poster the size of 10,000 sq ft to celebrate the streaming. It is an unbeatable record in the history of Indian streaming.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya in the lead characters.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.

'Valimai' was scheduled to release on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame but was postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, fuelled by the emergence of the Omicron variant