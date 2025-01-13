'Wicked' music producer Greg Wells loses his family home, mixing room and studio in LA wildfires

Follow us on Image Source : AP/X Greg Wells lost his home in LA wildfire

Greg Wells, Wicked fame music producer, is one of many celebrities who lost their homes in LA wildfires. He not only lost his family home but also his state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos mixing room and studio in the Pacific Palisades. Speaking with Variety, Wells said, "You know, I think life is supposed to be hard. I'm not sure it's supposed to be quite this hard. But it could be so, so, so much worse than it is. I know a number of people have died, but the people immediately close to me and my family, we're all healthy and safe -- and kind of depressed and bewildered."

''I had such a collection of incredible recording equipment, like a custom-made, 48-channel analog console made by Paul Wolff, who used to own API, and 17 speakers in that room, six in the ceiling, three on each wall, two on the rear wall, four huge subwoofers up front -- just a magical, magical room. But I just have to remind myself, it's really down to the people and to the ideas, and none of that stuff makes a song better. So I'm not gonna let it define me," he added.

Several celebrities including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes, Heidi Montag, James Wood, and Cameron Mathison, among others lost their homes in the ongoing wildfire. Paris Hilton lost her Malibu house while she watched the news about the wildfire.

''To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking," she wrote. Hilton's mid-century beach house, purchased in 2021 for over USD 8 million, was the site where her son, Phoenix, "took his first steps."

