Game Changer vs Fateh: Which film won box office battle in first weekend and by how much?

Game Changer vs Fateh: 2025 began with first box office battle between a HIndi a South film. Sonu Sood and Jacqueliene Fernanfdes-starrer Fateh locked horns with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's pan-India film Game Changer last Friday. Since no other films were released in theatres last weekend, it was a direct competition between these two movies along with Allu Arjun's month-old release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. So, let us check out which of these films made out big at the box office in its first weekend.

Day-wise collections of Game Changer and Fateh

Game Changer

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 51 crore (Telugu: Rs 41.25 crore, Tamil: Rs 2.12 crore, Hindi: Rs 7.5 crore, Kannada: Rs 10 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 3 lakh)

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 21.6 crore (Telugu: Rs 12.5 crore, Tamil: Rs 1.7 crore, Hindi: Rs 7.3 crore, Kannada: Rs 10 lakh)

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 17 crore (Telugu: Rs 8 crore, Tamil: Rs 1.2 crore, Hindi: Rs 7.7 crore, Kannada: Rs 10 lakh)

Total - Rs 90 crore

Fateh

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 2.4 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 2.1 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 2.17 crore

Total - Rs 6.69 crore

About both films

On one hand, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya, Srikanth, Jayaram and Naveen Chandra in important roles. Directed by Shankar, the music of the film is composed by S Thaman. In the film, Ram Charan is seen playing a double role.

On the other hand, Fateh stars Sonu Sood, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Nasseruddin Shah and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The film also marks Sonu's directorial debut, who was also responsible for its script. The story of the film revolves around a cybercrime syndicate.

