Bigg Boss 18: Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan promote Azaad on Weekend Ka Vaar | WATCH

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and her debutant daughter Rasha Thadani participated in the Weekend Ka Vaar of 'Bigg Boss 18'. Along with them was Ajay Devgan's nephew Aaman Devgan, who is soon making his Bollywood debut with his film 'Azaad'. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon remembered the old days. The actress said that once Salman Khan had questioned her about her weight.

Latest Weekend Ka Vaar

In the 'Bigg Boss 18' show, Salman Khan first welcomed Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan and said 'It is difficult to believe that you guys became hero and heroine and I remained there.' Salman jokingly said Rasha now I will call your elder sister. After this Raveena Tandon entered the show.

Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan danced

In the show, everyone together took the hookstep challenge. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon dance to the song 'Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai'. At the same time, Aaman Devgan was seen dancing with Salman on the song 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Raveena Tandon made a revelation

In 'Bigg Boss 18', Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan were shown some old pictures of their early days. In a throwback photo, Salman was seen carrying Raveena on his back. Both were surprised to see this picture. Raveena Tandon revealed that at that time Salman had asked her about her weight. 'How much do you weigh?' Raveena further said, 'At that time I was really very fat.'

'Azaad' will be released on this day

Let us tell you that Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan have worked together in films like 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Pathar Ke Phool'. At the same time, now Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani is ready for her Bollywood debut. Only a few days are left for the release of her film 'Azaad'. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in an important role in it. This film is going to be released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

