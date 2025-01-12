Ranveer Singh to feature in Basil Joseph's superhero film Shaktimaan opposite Baby John actor? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seems like Basil Joseph has finalised Ranveer Singh's co-star for the upcoming superhero film Shaktimaan

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Dhurandhar these days. Recently, many pictures of Ranveer Singh in a Sardar ji look from the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike famed director Aditya Dhar's film went viral on social media. According to the information, now Ranveer is gearing up for director Basil Joseph's upcoming film. Moreover, reports suggest that the filmmaker has also locked a fresh pair for the superhero film Shaktimaan.

Will Wamiqa be seen with Ranveer?

According to media reports, Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in Baby John opposite Varun Dhawan, is now going to be a part of Basil Joseph's film with Ranveer Singh. This film can be a Bollywood adaptation of Shaktimaan. According to media reports, Wamiqa is the frontrunner to play the lead female role in Basil Joseph's superhero film. Work has been going on for the last five years regarding this film.

Gabbi will be seen in G2

Recently, Wamiqa Gabbi shared an Instagram post about joining G2 with Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi. She wrote, 'Very happy to share this information that this is my next project. Will get a chance to work with the best cast.... Can't wait to meet Emraan Hashmi on the sets of the film.'

On the work front

Talking about work, Wamiqa Gabbi made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met. In this film, she played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin. After this, she worked in Hindi films like Mausam, Bittu Boss, 83, Khufi and Baby John. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He had no release in 2024 and will be featuring in no films this year as well. Ranveer has Don 3, Shaktimaan, Dhurandhar and Brahmastra Part 1: Dev in the pipeline.

