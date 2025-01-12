Pushpa 2 actor Rashmika Mandanna shares health update after being injured in gym | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2 actor Rashmika Mandanna was injured on Saturday

Rashmika Mandanna got injured in the gym on Saturday due to which the shooting schedule of her upcoming films has been temporarily halted. Now the actress has shared an update about her leg injury. The Pushpa 2 actor shared pictures of her injured leg and apologised to the directors of her upcoming films Sikandar, Thama and Kubera for the delay. Rashmika Mandanna has shared her pictures on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen holding her injured leg above the pillow.

Rashmika's post

Rashmika shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, 'Well, I guess I'm happy new year! Injured myself in my sacred gym temple, and now I am in "hop mode" for the next few weeks or months or God only knows, so it looks like I am going back to the sets for Thama, Sikandar and Kuber. Sorry for the delay to my directors. I will be back soon. Just making sure my legs are fit for work (or at least fit for jumping) In the meantime if you need me, I will be there in the corner. Hop hop hop.' As soon as Rashmika shared the update, fans also started worrying about her. Fans have commented on this post of Rashmika and advised her to get well soon.

Rashmika's upcoming film

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films include 'Sikandar' in which she will share the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar, and is slated to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Rashmika also has Rahul Ravindran's directorial venture 'The Girlfriend' co-starring Dheekshit Shetty, Rao Ramesh and Rohini. Meanwhile, her film Thama, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, is set for a grand Diwali 2025 release. She will also be seen in Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal and Dhanush-Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera. Rashmika was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released in theatres in December 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film was a massive success at the box office and earned record-breaking collections.

