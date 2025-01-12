Ram Charan's Game Changer, Sonu Sood's Fateh struggle on day 2, know box office collections here

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Know Game Changer and Fateh box office collections here

The pan-Indian film Game Changer was the first big release of this year. A lot of hype has been created about the film for a long time. However, this film made on a big budget does not seem to be doing anything special at the box office. At the same time, Sonu Sood's Fateh has also not performed well. However, the magic of Mufasa and Pushpa 2 remains intact at the box office. Let's know how much all these films earned on Saturday.

Game Changer

The budget of Ram Charan's Game Changer is around Rs 450 crore. There is a lot of pressure on big-budget films to have a good opening. The future of the film also depends on this. Directed by Shankar, this film did not start as expected on the first day. On Friday, the film could only do a business of Rs 51.25 crore. On the second day, the film's earnings saw a decline of more than 57 per cent. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 21.5 crore. With this, the total earnings of the film have gone up to Rs 72.5 crore.

Fateh

The beginning of the year has not been good for Sonu Sood either. His film Fateh is also not able to win the hearts of the people. On the first day, the film started with Rs 2 crore 40 lakh. On the second day, the earnings of this film also saw a decline. The film collected Rs 2 crore on Saturday. With this, the total earnings of the film have gone up to Rs 4 crore 40 lakh.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The reign of Pushpa 2: The Rule is still intact. The film is firmly standing at the box office. On the 38th day, the film did a business of Rs 2 crore. With this, the total earnings of the film have gone up to Rs 1218.15 crore.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King is also being liked by the people. This Hollywood film is doing good business at the box office. On the 23rd day, this film collected Rs 1 crore 37 lakh. With this, the total earnings of the film have now become Rs 129.56 crore.

