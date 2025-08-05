Who is Vikram Chatwal? Know about his connection with Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev Amid the property dispute between Sunjay Kapur's family, Vikram Chatwal's connection with late businessman's third wife Priya Sachdev garnered attention.

New Delhi:

After the death of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, a dispute has erupted over his property worth 30 thousand crores. There is suspense over whether Priya Sachdeva or his mother will take over his legacy worth crores. For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband died on June 12 while playing polo in London. Seven days later, the businessman was cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi.

A few days after Sunjay's death, his mother, Rani Kapur, alleged that during the time of mourning, she was pressurised and forced to sign some documents. Since his death, a dispute over his legacy worth 30 thousand crores has been going on. Now, only time will tell who will be entitled to his property, his mother Rani or his third wife Priya. However, in the meantime, the name of Vikram Chatwal is becoming quite viral on social media.

Who is Vikram Chatwal?

Before Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Sachdeva married Vikram Chatwal in 2006, but both got divorced in 2011. They also had a daughter. While Sunjay Kapur had three children of his own, he has adopted one. He had Samaira and Kiaan from Karisma and son Azaarius from Priya. Apart from this, Priya and Sunjay also have a daughter, 'Safira', who is the daughter of Vikram Chatwal.

Born in Ethiopia in 1971, Vikram Chatwal is an actor and hotelier by profession. He played important roles in films like Zoolander, Honeymoon Travels Private Limited. Apart from this, he became the first Sikh model to appear in Vogue magazine. Apart from being a producer-model and actor, he joined his family business in 1999 and opened many hotels. Apart from this, he built about five more luxury hotels.

Why did Vikram Chatwal suddenly come into the news?

According to a report by NDTV, both Priya and Safira have changed their surnames to strengthen their rights on Sunjay Kapur's property. While Priya added 'Kapur' to her surname after her third marriage, his daughter has also removed the surname 'Chatwal' and changed it to 'Safira Kapur'. Now, if Sunjay adopted her, then she is not legally entitled to Vikram Chatwal's property.

Also Read: Hansika deletes wedding photos with Sohael Khaturiya amid divorce buzz, reportedly living with her mom