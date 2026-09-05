Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi addresses marriage rumours amid Bigg Boss 20 entry buzz: 'It's shocking to hear…'

Punjabi rapper-singer Badshah and his ex-wife Isha Rikhi have been in the news lately after the duo announced their separation. Now, actress Isha Rikhi has reacted to the marriage rumours through an Instagram Story. In her note, she urged the media and the public not to believe claims about her personal life unless they come directly from her. Her statement comes amid growing speculation that she could be part of Bigg Boss 20.

Isha Rikhi addresses marriage rumours amid Bigg Boss 20 entry buzz

Taking to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Isha Rikhi said she was shocked to see reports about her marriage and separation and asked media outlets not to spread unverified claims.Her statement reads, "There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. It's shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : ISHA RIKHI'S INSTAGRAM )Screengrab taken from Isha Rikhi's Instagram Story.

Isha Rikhi to appear on Bigg Boss 20?

Notably, Isha Rikhi's reaction to marriage rumours comes a day after a Bigg Boss 20 promo sparked speculation about the identity of a mystery female contestant. In the promo clip, the woman's face was blurred as she spoke about falling in love and losing trust in a relationship.

Her confession led some viewers to believe that she could be Isha. However, the list of confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 20 is awaited. Sharing the promo, JioHotstar reality wrote, "Aap iss jhalak se convince ho gaye ya hum aur bole #BiggBoss starts 6th September on #JioHostar at 9PM and @colorstv at 10:30PM"

Badshah and Isha Rikhi end their marriage

For the unversed, recently Isha and Badshah confirmed their separation in respective statements shared on their Instagram Stories. The couple, who had been together for nearly five months, married in an intimate ceremony in March 2026. Their marriage became public after Isha’s mother shared pictures from the traditional wedding online.

About Bigg Boss 20

Colors TV's popular reality show Bigg Boss is returning with its 20th season. The grand premiere will air on September 6, 2026, at 9 pm on JioHotstar and from 10:30 pm on Colors TV. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will return as the host for the new season.

The makers of the show recently unveiled the first look of the Bigg Boss 20 house, giving fans a glimpse of the grand setup. The house features a giant snake in the garden area, an octopus holding chess pieces, quirky installations and a mysterious Room No. 20.

Also Read:

Badshah and Isha Rikhi end their marriage, 5 months after their wedding photos went viral