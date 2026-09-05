Hanuman Ansh declared tax-free in Uttarakhand; know how much it has collected in India so far

Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh has been performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office. The film has received praise from audiences, moviegoers, celebrities and politicians. Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a special screening of Hanuman Ansh and praised the film, calling it a "must-watch spiritual movie" for cinemagoers.

While addressing the media, CM Dhami also made an announcement, stating that the movie would be declared "tax-free" in the state as it shares a deep connection with Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham. The move is expected to further support the film's business in the state as it continues its theatrical run.

Hanuman Ansh gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand

Announcing that Hanuman Ansh would be made tax-free in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "A full-length film, Hanuman Ansh, has been made about Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj. It is a deeply spiritual film that everyone should watch. He is widely recognised and believed to be an embodiment of Lord Hanuman by those who have experienced his presence or read about him. It is a spiritual and family-oriented movie; it beautifully illustrates how sincere devotion to God inevitably draws his blessings and grace. Children should watch it too because the site is deeply connected to Uttarakhand, we want as many people as possible in the state to see it; therefore, we will make it tax-free," as per ANI.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection in India so far

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh completed 30 days in theatres on Saturday, September 5. On its 30th day, the film collected Rs 7.79 crore across 4,960 shows in India. With this, the film's total net India collection stands at Rs 90.67 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 106.96 crore.

The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shehge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Ratogi, and Gulshan Pandey in pivotal roles. Notably, Hanuman Ansh is set to release worldwide on September 11, 2026.

Hanuman Ansh: What is the plot?

The film follows Lakshminarayan's spiritual journey from a curious young seeker to the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. He was famously known for his teachings and devotion to Lord Hanuman.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath may watch Hanuman Ansh on Sept 6; all about Neem Karoli Baba biopic