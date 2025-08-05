Hansika deletes wedding photos with Sohael Khaturiya amid divorce buzz, reportedly living with her mom Hansika Motwani deletes Sohael Khaturiya’s photos from Instagram amid divorce rumours. Here’s what we know so far.

Reports of a rift between Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have been making a lot of buzz recently. The two were reportedly having trouble in their married life for months and have now decided to part ways. For the unversed, it has been almost only three years since their grand wedding in December 2022.

Amid reports and buzz, Hansika has removed Sohael's photos from her Instagram and is now reportedly living with her mother. However, there has been no official statement on this by either of the parties.

Instagram activity added to divorce speculation

Fans noticed that Hansika removed several photos and videos with Sohael from her Instagram account. This also included their wedding photos and videos. Since then, speculations of their separation have intensified.

Reportedly, Hansika also went back to her parents' house, which is an indication that there has been a change from the domestic life she adopted after marriage. Sohael has not been active on social media since 2023 and now he has made his Instagram profile private, which has fueled these speculations further.

Fans shocked: From Paris proposal to web series love story

This is shocking for many, especially for their fans who watched their love story in the web series Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama (JioCinema). The 6-episode series showed the entire story of their relationship, from Sohael proposing under the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the royal wedding.

Who is Sohael Khaturiya?

Sohael Khaturiya is a businessman who has started a textile export company called Avante TexWorld. Apart from this, he also handles event management, show production and business operations with Hansika.

For the unversed, Sohael was previously married to Rinki Bajaj, who was considered close to Hansika. Koi Mill Gaya actor's brother and Sohael were also long-time friends. Later, she married her best friend's ex-husband in 2022. But now reports of their separation have come as a shock for many.

Hansika Motwani’s film career and recent work

Hansika started her career as a child artist and then worked in films in many languages. She debuted in 2007 with the Telugu film Desamuduru and gave hits like Tamil's Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham and Telugu comedy films Denikaina Ready, 100 and Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. Her recent films include Maha (2022), 105 Minutes, Guardian (2024) and My Name Is Shruthi (2023).

