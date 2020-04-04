Vicky Kaushal interacts with his fans. Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon drop hilarious comments

Vicky Kaushal's amusing post leaves netizens in splits

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is making the most of this lockdown by spending time with his family and doing household chores. On Friday, Vicky shared a video in which he can be seen 'interacting' with his fans with full dedication. Sharing a video of himself cleaning the ceiling fans, Vicky captioned the post: "Thought I'd interact with my fans today. #quarantinelife". To add the wit, Vicky at the end of the clip says, "Jiska ladka lamba uska bhi bada kaam hai. Pankhe saaf karvalo, stool ka kya kaam hai."

Here, Vicky punned on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan's famous song, Mere Angne Mein from his 1981 film Laawaris. Vicky being tall didn't need the support of stool to clean the fans. As soon as he shared the video, his friends from the fraternity dropped hilarious comments. "Lamba hone ka fayeda! Aur nuksaan!" Kriti Sanon teased. Pulling Vicky's leg, Arjun Kapoor commented: "Bohut personal ho tum with fans." "So focused," wrote Jacqueline Fernandez.

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon drop comments on Vicky Kaushal's post

Check out some other Instagram posts shared by Vicky during the lockdown period:

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal indulged in a fun question and answer session with his fans on Instagram. The actor revealed many secrets during the chat. When a user asked how's he killing the time during lockdown, Vicky said: "Spending time with family, watching movies and shows, working out, occasionally yoga with mom, video calls with friends," he said.

Vicky on Tuesday announced that he will be contributing Rs 1 crore to help the nation in its fight against COVID-19. In an Instagram post, he wrote: "While I am blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."