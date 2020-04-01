Urvashi Rautela copies US writer's tweet on Parasite, netizens mock her

Urvashi Rautela trolled on Twitter

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has once again landed in a controversy for plagiarism. Urvashi tweeted her views on Oscar-winning movie Parasite but later it was found that she has rather copy-pasted. She copied word-to-word tweet of New York-based author John Paul Brammer.

On Tuesday, talking about movie Parasite, Urvashi wrote: "One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love."

When a Twitter user brought the incident to John's attention, instead of taking offence, the writer said he's rooting for her. He even wondered why didn't Urvashi correct the grammar. "why didn't she at least correct the grammar" um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow," he tweeted.

Netizens soon started mocking her. Some even went on to say that they aren't surprised by the incident. While many of them called her a “thief", a follower commented, “It’s no brain time.” Another wrote, “Why am I not surprised” along with a rolling eyes emoji.

She used fam instead of family. Give her credit for that at least😁😁😁 — ..... (@reckless_writer) April 1, 2020

This is an ongoing thing with her https://t.co/644j3edFzB — Iva (@ivadixit) March 31, 2020

This is not the first time, Urvashi has copied someone else's views. Earlier, she has shared tweets by PM Narendra Modi and Gigi Hadid without giving credit.

Urvashi had wished Shabana Azmi a speedy recovery post her car accident. Later, it turned out to be a copy of the tweet by PM Modi. Earlier, she did the same with a tweet by model Gigi Hadid which she’d written to slam the media.