'They can have one flop or..': Salaar director Prashanth Neel on Prabhas’ recent debacles

After the debacle of Adipurush, Prabhas is all geared up with his next big project Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, which is slated to hit the big screens alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The director of Salaar, Prashanth Neel, in a recent interview, opened up about his upcoming actioner and also talked about Prabhas' recent box office debacles.

Talking about whether Salaar is repeating the same success as that of KGF: Chapter 1. ''I’ve written a story and I’ve executed it. I don’t know if it (‘Salaar’) is going to be a pan-India movie or not. But if it becomes a pan-India movie, then that’s an absolute bonus for all of us. Like, ‘KGF’ happened very organically,'' he said.

''Movies that happen organically always do well. You can’t plan to make a pan-India movie, you can’t plan and say that I’m going to bring these actors from this industry to make it a pan-India movie. It doesn’t work like that,'' he added.

Acknowledging Prabhas' recent releases failing at the box office including Om Raut's Adipurush, he said, ''Prabhas is a big star. After ‘Baahubali’, he became the biggest star. People are not going to forget something like that. Stars have always been stars; they can have one flop or 20 flops, they just need to give one hit. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan showed us that a star is always a star, there’s no denying that.''

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu will be seen along with Prabhas in the film.

Salaar will be released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

