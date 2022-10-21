Thank God Row: Ajay Devgn's character's name changed, three more modifications | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VINOD71472199 Ajay Devgn's character's name changed from Chitragupt to CG

Amid the legal issues of Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie 'Thank God', the makers have made a few modifications before the film's release. As per sources, the makers have changed the name of Ajay’s character in the film from Chitragupt to CG and his associate Yamdoot’s to simply YD. This, and three other modifications, were done by the makers while submitting the film for certification.

After the teaser release, many expressed their objection regarding the inappropriate portrayal of Chitragupta’s name. In Hindu mythology, as it has been shown in the film as well, Chitragupta is the deity of records and accounts. However, now it seems the makers have opted to take a safer route. There has been a plea asking for the stay of the film’s release filed in the Supreme Court. The court recently refused to list it on urgent notice and will now hear the matter on November 21.

Three other modifications have also been made. One involves blurring the logo of a liquor brand in the frame, while the other is changing a temple scene to a different angle. A shot of visuals of offering a sweet to the idol of Lord Hanuman was replaced with a back shot angle. The third modification is in the disclaimer’s content at the beginning of the film. The duration the disclaimer stays on screen has also been increased to ensure the audience can read it.

Watch the trailer here:

The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and is slated to release on 25 October. The dancing diva Nora Fatehi will also be seen in an item number in the movie. The song 'Manike' is already ruling the internet sung by Yohani and Jubin. The song is the remixed version of the popular song 'Manike hite'. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure film Ram Setu.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Case: Their firm got out of turn MIDC plot for agro-processing unit, says BJP

Also Read: Kantara to become first Kannada movie to be screened in Vietnam | Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News