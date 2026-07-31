Munna Bhaiya's big-screen return gets closer as Mirzapur The Movie makers lock trailer release date

New Delhi:

The buzz around Mirzapur: The Movie is only getting louder. After the teaser gave fans a glimpse of the franchise's leap from OTT to the big screen, the makers are now set to unveil the film's official trailer on August 11.

Mirzapur: The Movie trailer releases on August 11

The trailer will be launched at a special event attended by the ensemble cast of Mirzapur, offering audiences their biggest look yet at the action-packed world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release.

A source close to the film said, "The countdown to the big-screen takeover begins. After setting the internet buzzing with the teaser, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11, offering audiences their most expansive glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release."

What does the Mirzapur: The Movie teaser reveal?

The teaser hints that Mirzapur: The Movie takes audiences back to 2018, unfolding around the same period as the events of the first season of the hit Prime Video series. Since the story is set before the events of the later seasons, Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu, makes a comeback despite the character's death in Season 2.

The teaser also explores Kaleen Bhaiya's growing concern over whether Munna has what it takes to inherit and protect his empire. Meanwhile, the Pandit brothers, portrayed by Ali Fazal and Jitendra Kumar, appear determined to challenge Munna's dominance and carve out their own place in Mirzapur's criminal underworld.

Along with bringing back several fan-favourite characters, the film introduces fresh faces, including Ravi Kishan, Sonal S. Chauhan, and Sushant Singh, adding a new layer to the franchise.

For those unfamiliar, Mirzapur debuted on Prime Video in 2018 and quickly became one of India's most popular crime dramas. The third season premiered in 2024, and the franchise has since expanded to three successful seasons before making its leap to the big screen.

What do we know about the cast of Mirzapur: The Movie?

The film marks the popular crime franchise's first theatrical outing, bringing back familiar faces including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu. It also introduces Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan to the Mirzapur universe.

The ensemble cast further includes Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S. Chauhan.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4, 2026.

Also read:

Mirzapur The Movie teaser has fans hooked, say 'Munna ki whistle plus Guddu face-off, bas yehi dekhna tha'