Nitish Bharadwaj tells Ranbir Kapoor to stay away from films like Animal after Ramayana, even for a 'goldmine'

New Delhi:

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has reviewed the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. He predicted that the film is sure to bring India an Oscar. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

Nitish Bharadwaj reviews Ramayana: Part 1 trailer

Nitish Bharadwaj shared his views on the trailer of Ramayana. "100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat’s next gift to the world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor. Tens of awards for Production design & DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFx & AI. Thanks to a great music maestro Hans Zimmer for collaborating with Indian cinema. Ranbir now at par with Ranvir as the next 2 unbeatable Dhurandhars."

He then welcomed Yash "to global cinema". Further praising Ranbir, he wrote, "RK, always loved you as an actor but now starts your social responsibility to uphold Bharat’s heritage, values, culture & ethos. So no more ANIMAL even if the goldmine is offered to you. Plz do not pollute your Vaani anymore. Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess. I only hope that Bharateeyas will aceept Sai Pallavi as Sita & I can also hear Tulsidas ji’s CHAUPAEES amidst Mridangam & Manjira somewhere in the film."

"That’s the sound identity of this Maha-Kavvya in every Bharateeya’s soul. Will want to see RAMYAN at least 5 times as my respect to Nitesh’s toil of making this magnum opus," she concluded. Take a look:

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Ramayana

Meanwhile, Sandeep, who worked with Ranbir Kapoor in 2023 film Animal, had only words of praise. Taking to X, he penned, "Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA, " Says director Sandeep Reddy Vanga while praising the trailer of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana!"

When will Ramayana: Part 1 release?

Produced by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of an ambitious two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's epic. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while its second chapter is already in production and is expected to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2027.

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Did you notice TV actor Chetan Hansraj in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 trailer? Here's his role