Rishab Shetty reacts to Ramayana trailer, praises Ranbir Kapoor's 'divinity' as Rama and hails Yash's Ravana

New Delhi:

Kantara-fame director-actor Rishab Shetty has shared his reaction to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana trailer, which was released on July 30, 2026, during Brahma Muhurat. Taking to X on Thursday, Rishab lauded Ranbir Kapoor for bringing the "aura and divinity" of Rama to life and also praised Yash's portrayal of Ravana.

He also praised the background score by Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Read on to know what Rishab Shetty said about the much-awaited trailer.

Rishab Shetty reviews Ramayana trailer

In his X post, Rishab Shetty wrote, "It's not easy to convince people with the stories and characters of our epics. We have all grown up listening to them, and each of us carries our own imagination of these timeless legends. Hats off to the team for creating such an incredibly convincing world. @niteshtiwari22 @malhotra_namit, take a bow (sic)."

He further added, "I can relate to the pressure an actor feels while portraying such iconic characters. Every single actor has embraced that responsibility and delivered a brilliant performance. @raviedubey @Sai_Pallavi92 @Rakulpreet... @arrahman @HansZimmer, every emotion has been beautifully underlined by your music. What a phenomenal score (sic)."

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in the trailer, Rishab added, “#RanbirKapoor, brother, you made us truly feel the aura and divinity of Rama (sic)."

Rishab Shetty also had high praise for Yash's portrayal of Ravana, calling his "performance brilliant" and saying that he could not imagine anyone else doing justice to the character. He wrote, "@TheNameIsYash sir, my eyes grew bigger and bigger with every shot of yours. I don't think anyone else could have done justice to that character. I am running short of words to tell more about your brilliant performance but one thing, as a kannadiga you have always made us feel proud (sic)."

The 4-minute-and-9-second trailer of Ramayana offers glimpses of Lord Rama's journey, from his training years and marriage to Maa Sita to the trio of Rama, Lakshman and Sita going on their exile. It also introduces new characters, including Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha's Manthara, Rakul Preet Singh's Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi's Vidyutjiva and others.

More about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, the highly anticipated mythological epic is set to be released in two parts. The first part will hit theatres this year during Diwali, while the second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2027.

Also Read:

Ramayana Part 1 trailer X reactions pour in: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash impress the internet?