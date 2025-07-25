Thalaivan Thalaivii X reactions: Vijay Sethupathi’s romantic comeback? Vijay Sethupathi is back in full form! Thalaivan Thalaivii charms audiences with heart, humour, and chemistry. See what viewers are saying online.

The romantic comedy drama film 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' has been released in the theatres on Friday, July 25, 2025. Written and directed by Pandiraaj, the film stars Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon in the key roles. The movie follows the story of two individuals who have a turbulent relationship, and despite this, they develop a strong emotional connection during their journey.

The Tamil-language film is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thiyagarajan, TG Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. See social media reactions here.

Thalaivan Thalaivii X review

Social media users who have watched this film on big screens have shared their views on their X handles. So far, the movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics.

One user expressed his views regarding the first half of the movie, writing, "Movie starts with a conflict between VJS and Nithya Menen and then turns into a complete comedy entertainer!!" He also praised Vijay and Nithya's on-screen chemistry and wrote, "The chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithiyamenen they acted as the perfect husband and wife." He further added, "Vintage VJS is back in Thalaivan Thalaivii after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan."

Another user shared the four reasons to watch this movie. In the tweet he wrote, "Rugged Love Story, Powerful Performers: #VijaySethupathi | #NithyaMenen." He also praised the film's director, Pandiraj, and added, "A director whose forte is presenting family stories as complete entertainers." Talking about the film's language, he wrote, "Regional Connect: Despite the language difference."

Netizens called Vijay Sethupathi's starrer a "family entertainer". An X user wrote, "#ThalaivanThalaivii – The VJS we all wanted is back! The movie begins with a conflict between VJS & Nithya Menen, then turns into a complete comedy entertainer. Though there are a few lags in the second half, the climax works well."

About Thalaivan Thalaivii

Besides Vijay Sethupathi, the film stars Nithya Menen, Roshini Haripriyan, Kaali Venkat, Saravanan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Aruldoss, Deepa Shankar, RK Suresh, Nandhini Myna, Vettai Muthukumar, Saravanan, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and produced under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.

