Did Tara Sutaria once date Ahaan Panday? That one photo of Tara and Ahaan has fans curious again. Were they just friends, or something more? Here's what we know.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria’s love life has often intrigued fans. After her known relationship with Aadar Jain and recent sightings with Veer Pahariya, a now-viral old photo showing her holding hands and smiling with Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday has reignited curiosity.

The picture, originally shared on Reddit, has led fans to speculate: were Tara and Ahaan ever more than friends, or was it just a sweet moment caught on camera?

The Viral Photo: What It Shows and Why Fans Are Talking

Social media is buzzing over the recent viral image of Tara with Ahaan. The photo captures a candid, affectionate moment between Tara and Ahaan — and has fans wondering about the story behind it.

After the photo went viral, fans began speculating about their equation. Some comments suggest they appear to be a couple — especially since there had been no prior public mention of them together. Many were surprised, and curiosity around their past has only grown.

Who Is Ahaan Panday and What’s His Bollywood Journey?

Ahaan Panday is the cousin of Ananya Panday and the nephew of veteran actor Chunky Panday. He recently made his Bollywood debut with the film Saiyaara, where he starred alongside Aneet Padda. With his charming looks and strong social media presence, Ahaan has quickly built a notable fan following.

Tara Sutaria’s Dating History: From Aadar Jain to Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria was previously in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain. The two were often seen together at family events and on social media, where they occasionally shared glimpses of their time together. Reports later suggested that they had parted ways.

Recently, Tara was spotted with Veer Pahariya, sparking another round of dating rumours. However, there is no official confirmation of the relationship.

As for the current buzz around Ahaan Panday and the viral photo, neither Tara nor Ahaan has made any public statement. While it may have simply been a friendly moment captured in time, fans remain intrigued. Whether they were ever more than friends — only time (or the stars) may tell.

