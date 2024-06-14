Sushant Singh Rajput's 4th death anniversary: 5 facts of his struggle days which will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput, an exceptionally gifted actor, made an unforgettable impact on people's hearts with his strong portrayals on screen. Despite his remarkable acting abilities, the world only realised his enormous potential after his tragic death. On the occasion of his fourth death anniversary, let's look at some of Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 facts during his struggle days.

1. Sushant Singh Rajpur did not complete his Bachelor of Engineering in DCE, since he was more into acting, dancing and theatre.

2. After starring as the main lead in the hit TV show Pavitra show, he decided to venture into films. But in 2011, things went haywire when he was left sitting empty without any work for six months.

3. Sushant was a part of Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute theatre group and Shiamak Davar’s dance group when he was in Delhi.

4. Sushant Singh Rajput's debut in the TV show was not Pavitra Rishta, but Kis Desh Mein Hai Dil Mera, in which he played the role of Preet Juneja.

5. Apart from TV sitcoms, Sushant Singh Rajput also took part ‘Zara Nachke Dikha 2’ reality show. Then in 2010, he appeared in another dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

For the unversed, the actor was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The actor's body was brought to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. The Mumbai police did the initial probe and declared it a suicide case; however, the government was forced to rope in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies for investigation following a huge national outrage. Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani were arrested and jailed in connection with the case. Both are now out on bail.

