Box office clash: Rajkummar's Stree 2, Akshay's Khel Khel Mein, John's Vedaa to fight it out on I-Day

Independence Day 2024 is going to be an exciting one for cinephiles as several big Bollywood flicks are releasing on the occasion. Since Ajay Devgn's Singham Again has pushed its release to Diwali, three major films including Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa is set to clash at the box office on Independence Day weekend. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is also slated to hit the big screens on the occasion, however, several reports of the film getting postponed to other date is also doing rounds on the internet. So far, Vedaa, Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein are confirmed to clash on Independence Day. Check out details about these films below.

Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree came as a fresh addition to the genre of horror-comedy, which was released in 2018. The film was well received by the audience and it went on to become a huge commercial hit.

The crux of the story of the OG films revolved around a witch who captures men in the middle of the night when they are alone and kidnaps them with only their clothes to be found the next day.

Khel Khel Mein

Apart from Akshay, Khel Khel Mein also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in September this year. However, the makers pre-poned its release date and announced that it will now premiere on Independence Day.

Vedaa

Apart from John, Vedaa also stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. This is the second time John Abraham has collaborated with director Nikkhil Advani and ZEE Studios after Batla House (2019).

