Singham Again: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick gets POSTPONED, set to clash with Kartik Aaryan's film

Singham Again was earlier slated to release on Independence Day.

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has been postponed by several months. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day is now releasing on the festive season of Diwali this year. Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn announced the new release date along with a new title poster. The poster features the name all the actors who will be seen reprising their role from the Cop Universe along with the new addition to the franchise.

''#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024,'' Ajay wrote in the caption to the post. As soon as the announcement was made, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''New record banne wala hai.'' ''And the iconic Cop character is back. can't wait,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Singham is back.''

Clash with Kartik Aaryan's film

Now, the makers have announced the new release of Singham Again, it will not be clashing with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule but will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About Singham Again

In the film, Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the lead antagonist. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Singham Again also stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff. It will be the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and third in the Singham series.

The film will mark the first-ever collaboration of Kareena and Deepika. DP is playing the role of Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's next. Regarding this, Kareena Kapoor said, ''Both mine and Deepika's roles in the film are very strong, but it is natural that it will be different from women-oriented films. I am sure people will enjoy this film.''

