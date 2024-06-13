Humare Baarah: No relief to Annu Kapoor-starrer as Supreme Court halts release of film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Annu Kapoor-starrer Humare Baarah is also banned in Karnataka.

Annu Kapoor-starrer Humare Baarah has landed in trouble again as the release date of the film is halted by the Supreme Court. The apex court has put a stay on its release until the case is resolved by the Bombay High Court. The court has also requested the high court that the petition should be disposed of expeditiously. A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta took note of the submissions of lawyer Fauzia Shakil, who represented the petitioner Azhar Basha Tamboli and asked the Bombay High Court to take an expeditious decision on the plea. "We have seen the movie trailer in the morning and all the offensive dialogues continue in the trailer," the bench observed while staying the release of the film.

India TV's Atul Bhatia reported that the petitioner said that CBFC itself is a party to the petition filed in the Bombay High Court and how can its own committee screen the film.

The report by Atul Bhatia also states that the petitioner said that CBFC had formed a committee for the screening of this film. After the screening, the CBFC committee suggested removing the teaser of that film and some parts related to it, which were removed. Following this, the High Court allowed the release of the film.

In the petition filed by the petitioner in the Supreme Court challenging this order of the Bombay High Court, it was said that this film is against the Islamic faith and insults married Muslim women in India.

For the unversed, which is already banned in Karnataka, was to be released on June 14.

