CONFIRMED! Sunny Deol joins forces again with JP Dutta for Border 2, calls it 'India's biggest war film'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM OG Border was released in 1997.

On the 27th anniversary of Border, actor Sunny Deol has confirmed the second edition in the franchise through a announcement video. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny shared a video officially announcing his return in Border 2 and called it 'India's biggest war film'.''Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, #Border2,'' he wrote in the caption of the post. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The upcoming war film will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Check it out:

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the announcement video was shared by Sunny, social media users started flooding the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, ''Wow, It's Great Announcement Sir Ji, Jai Hind.'' ''Super excited,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Very excited for border 2.''

Sunny Deol's other projects

He was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Amisha Patel. The film became a huge box office success and was declared an all-time blockbuster. Following Gadar 2's success, Sunny signed a variety of films including Lahore 1947, which is being produced under the production banner of Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who directed Aamir in cult classic Andaz Apna Apna (1994).