Karan Johar moves court over alleged unauthorised use of his name in film, Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar

Karan Johar has moved to Bombay High Court and filed a petition regarding the allegedly unauthorised use of his name in a Hindi film titled Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar. He has demanded a ban on the film, which is scheduled to be released on June 14. Karan wrote in his application that an attempt has been made to make fun of him through the name of the film.

A case was filed in the high court against writer-director Bablu Singh along with producer India Pride Advisory and Sanjay Singh. In this case, an order was sought against Sanjay and others to permanently ban the use of his name in the title of the film. This case is listed in the Bombay High Court for today, and it is to be heard.

Earlier this year, Karan shared a cryptic post in the story section of Instagram wherein he expressed his sadness of being made fun of in a reality television show.

''I was sitting with my mother watching television. I saw a reality comedy show promo, which airs on a so-called respectable channel. A comic artist is doing a very bad mimicry of me. I can expect this from trolls or those people who say anything by hiding their face or name. But when those people are from their own industry, they make fun of you. That too of a person who has been a part of the industry for more than 25 years. Your doing like this shows how we are living in these times. Now it doesn't make me angry, but makes me sad,' read Karan's Instagram story.''

