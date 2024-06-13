Kangana Ranaut recalls being offered political ticket after 'Gangster', says 'working in films is easier..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut won Mandi Lok Sabha seat recently.

Kangana Ranaut, who recently entered politics and emerged victorious in the recently held Lok Sabha Elections, has recalled the time when she was first approached to join politics. She also revealed that getting offers to join politics was not a 'big deal' for her as her great-grandfather was an MLA for three terms. In a recent talk with The Himachal Podcast, the 'Queen' actress recalled how several members of her family have had got offers to join politics in the past.

''This is not the first time I was approached to join politics, I have received several other offers in the past. Soon after Gangster, I was offered a ticket. My great-grandfather was an MLA for at least three terms. So when you belong to such a family, and taste some success, the local leaders approach you. It is very common. In fact, my father had received an offer. My sister was offered to join politics after she survived the acid attack. So for us, it is not a big deal for us to get political offers,'' she said.

Calling the life of a politician 'harsh', she added, ''I am somebody who follows her passion. If you look at me in the film industry, I am an actor, writer, director and producer. And here in my political career, if I have to engage myself with the people here, I will go ahead with it. However, I won’t deny that the work in the film industry is comparatively easier than in politics. The latter takes a lot of effort. It is a harsh life, just like doctors, where only troubled people come to see you. When you go to watch a film, you are very relaxed. But, politics isn’t like it.''

She also talked about how she will utilise this new opportunity and said, ''I was also approached in 2019. If I wasn’t interested in this, I didn’t really have to go through so much trouble. I am not looking at it as just a break. It’s a very difficult place to be in and I am prepared. I think if God has blessed me with this opportunity, then I will surely do it with all my honesty. More than me, the people of Mandi want to have someone who will save them from corrupt people. And for that, they have chosen me. I don’t want to let them down.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in aerial actioner, Tejas. She has a couple of big projects in her kitty including her directorial Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and late actor Satish Kaushik.

Also Read: Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar-starrer locks new release date, to clash with THIS pan-India film

Also Read: Munjya Box Office Report: Sharvari Wagh's film continues its winning streak, earns THIS much on Day 6