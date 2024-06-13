Munjya Box Office Report: Sharvari Wagh's film continues its winning streak, earns THIS much on Day 6

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munjya also stars Mona Singh.

Sharvari Wagh's latest offering Munjya, a horror comedy flick, is performing well at the box office even on weekdays. As per Sacnilk, the film managed to mint Rs 3.75 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collections to Rs 31.15 crore. In its opening weekend, Munjya minted nearly Rs 20 crore, which are good numbers in comparison to its budget figures. However, Munjya is bound to face tough competition from the film releasing this Friday including Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion.

Day-wise box office collections:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 4 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 7.25 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 8 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 4 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 4 crore

Day 5 (Wednesday) - Rs 3.75 crore

Total - Rs 31.15 crore

About Munjya

The story of the film focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

Film Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma gave 3.5 stars out of five and in her review for the film wrote, ''Munjya offers a thrilling ride filled with twists, turns, and plenty of heart and hearty laughter with its compelling narrative, strong performances, and striking visuals. And the makers have a little surprise package in the end as well. Overall, Maddock Films, the makers of Stree and Bhedia have managed to master the genre with their stellar release. The film offers a good mix of horror and comedy just like the previous films by the same production house and clearly deserves 3.5 stars.''

