Emily Blunt to star in filmmaker Steven Spielberg's next

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Emily Blunt and Steven Spielberg

Emily Blunt is one of the top-notch Hollywood actresses and has managed to earn her place in the industry. Be it Devil Wears Prada, The Young Victoria or My Summer Love, the actress garnered recognition and critical acclaim for her versatility in acting. According to a report in PTI, the Devil Wears Prada actress will feature in Steven Spielberg's next directorial project.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the untitled movie has been billed as an "original event film". Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director for "Jurassic Park" and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

Multiple Oscar-winning auteur Steven Spielberg has directed several blockbuster films including E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Catch Me If You Can, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, and West Side Story. He has also helmed short films which include Letters from Iwo Jima, Super 8, An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, Memoirs of Geisha, Flags of our Fathers, The Hundred-Foot Journey, Maestro, The Colou Purple and A Guilty Conscience.

His last film was The Fablemans which earned him appreciation from celebrities and fans. The ensemble cast of The Fabelmans includes Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, and David Lynch, who make a brief appearance but are not revealed here. Producing the movie are Spielberg, Tony Kushner, and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The film was released in 2022.

The filmmakers have also bagged several accolades including Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards, Tony Awards, Guild, Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival and Cesar Award.

Also Read: Stree 2 to clash with Pushpa 2 and Khel Khel Mein, makers unveil new motion poster | WATCH​

Also Read: Singham Again: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited flick gets POSTPONED, set to clash with Kartik Aaryan's film