Stree 2 to clash with Pushpa 2 and Khel Khel Mein, makers unveil new motion poster | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Stree 2, Pushpa 2 and Khel Khel Mein

Looks like there will be a box-office clash between the three films. In the latest development, apart from Khel Khel Mein and Pushpa 2, Stree 2 is the latest addition to be released on the same day. Makera even announced the release date with a new motion poster on social media. Makers of Stree 2, Maddock Films took to Instagram to share a new motion poster.

Along with the poster, the caption read, "Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai...#Stree fir se...#Stree 2 in cinemas this Independence Day. 15th August 2024. Catch the #Stree2 Teaser exclusively in cinemas with Munjya from today". Fans went gaga, the moment the release date was announced and flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Release postpone kardo please...clash mat karo Pushpa ke sath bohot nuksaan hoga." Another user wrote, "Yeayyy...excited plans for fixed for August 15 wali chutti." "Team took "Oo Stree jaldi aana" seriously", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree came as a fresh addition to the genre of horror-comedy in 2018. The film was well received by the audience and it went on to become a huge hit. The makers hinted at Stree 2 in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya.

Whereas, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Simha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement. Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

While Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Just like the first part, Sukumar is responsible for directing this one as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. The second film will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Also Read: Vidya Balan's drastic transformation makes everyone heads turn at Chandu Champion's premiere

Also Read: Chandu Champion movie review: Kartik Aaryan's film wins hearts with its enthralling storyline