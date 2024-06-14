Vidya Balan's drastic transformation makes everyone heads turn at Chandu Champion's premiere

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vidya Balan

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has proved her acting mettle time and again with a variety of films ever since she stepped into the industry. With her innocence and stellar acting skills, she made her debut with Parineeta in 2005. The actress received what she aspired for from a very young age, to become an actress in Bollywood, and moved on to give us more brilliant performances. She recently was spotted at the Chandu Champion premiere and her drastic transformation has become the talk of the town.

In the clip, Vidya Balan's sister's son was also seen with her at the premiere of Chandu Champion. The actress also posed with her sister's son at the premiere and even jokingly told the paps that, "Now don't say that this is my son. He is my sister's son." Fans were in awe seeing the change and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Looking gorgeous, looking like she is in her 20s.". Another user wrote, "Love how she transformed herself"."Wow!...She is looking much prettier now", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Woww Vidya Balan was my fav for so long ...she is looking more young and beautiful".

Vidya Balan was last seen alongside Pratik Gandhi in Do Aur Do Pyaar. Do Aur Do Pyaar tells the story of All four characters who are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness. Apart from Vidya Balan, Prateik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Senthil Ramamurthy are also in lead roles in the film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. The film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Top Guha Thakurta. Let us tell you that 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

She will next feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The comedy thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali this year. For the unversed, Vidya Balan was also a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was released in 2007. Apart from Vidya Balan, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. In the second part of the film, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu appeared in the lead roles and now Kartik Aaryan will be in the lead role in the third part as well.

