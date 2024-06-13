Kiara Advani completes 10 years in Bollywood, celebrates big day with fans | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani completes a decade in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani completed a decade in Bollywood on Thursday. The actor celebrated her big days amongst fans in a fan meet. She stepped out in a white jumpsuit and met her fans in a Mumbai restaurant. The actor was also seen getting emotional with all the love coming her way. She also took to Instagram to express gratitude towards her fans.

Kiara Advani's Instagram post

Kiara Advani posted a video on Instagram where she was seen sharing an old video with her team. Later the actor had a small celebration at her Mumbai residence and headed straight to the fan meet. "13th June 2014, 10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday.. I’m still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family.. only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it.. Grateful for all the blessings, prayers, love, dreams, experiences, memories, smiles, tears, learnings, the journey, the movies, the characters I get to play, my directors, producers, co-actors, mentors, teachers, critics, the audience, my family, my fans and to each one of you who has made this dream come true! Thank you for your continued support and love," read her caption.

Sidharth Malhotra's Insta post for Kiara

Kiara Advani's husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to her Instagram story to shower love towards his wife. "Cheers to a decade of hard work, love and passion. Keep Shining! #10yearsofkiaraadvani," read his caption. Sid and Kiara also met on the sets of Shershaah, where they fell in love dated for four years and got married on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani filmography

For those who don't know, Kiara Advani's debut film was Fugli, which bombed at the box office. The actor got famous with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic 'Dhoni the Untold Story'. This film proved to be a milestone for Kiara's career. In the film, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni and Kiara played the role of the cricketer's wife Sakshi. her role in the film was small but she got recognition in the industry.

Although the actress's films like 'Machine', and 'CID' flopped badly at the box office, in the meantime Kiara also featured in several South Indian films like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. She later signed 'Shershaah' with Siddharth Malhotra. This film was released on OTT and proved to be a game-changer for both Siddharth and Kiara. After this, Kiara made a lot of headlines in the role of Preeti in Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh'. This film was also a blockbuster at the box office.

Later she featured in superhit films like 'Good News' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Kiara's film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kartik Aryan, which came in the year 2023, was also a super-duper hit and also earned her several nominations at prestigious award shows in India. She will next be seen with Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in 'Game Changer' with South superstar Ram Charan.

