Chandu Champion movie review: Kartik Aaryan's film wins hearts with its enthralling storyline

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Chandu Champion

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: June 14

June 14 Director: Kabir Khan

Genre: Biopic

One of the most awaited films of 2024, 'Chandu Champion’, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, finally released today. When you hear Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar saying, 'I am not Chandu, I am a Champion', one can feel the grit and determination in his voice. In this sports biopic, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have presented the story of Murlikant Petkar achieving his milestone after much struggle. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons, the film will take you to the timeline of the 1970s when Murlikant Petkar finally reached his destination to become a Paralympic Champion.

Story

The film begins with the 1965 war in which Murlikant Petkar is gunned down. The scene then cuts to 40 years later when an old man comes to the police station to file a case of fraud against the President of India. Several questions begin to arise: Who is Murlikant, what does he do, and why did he file this case? With these questions, the story goes into a flashback, where the young Murlikant Petkar is in awe of seeing a wrestler who won an Olympic medal in wrestling. His ambition and dream of becoming a wrestler get mocked by people and later becomes a laughingstock amongst his peers and villagers. Several catchy songs set up in this film, will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has perfectly used songs. Each song has a backdrop and tells the story through its song. The initial struggle of Murlikant Petkar will remind you of the film Bhaag Milka Bhaag. The story moves forward when a child grows up and joins the army, but at the same time, he also has a goal of winning an Olympic gold medal someday. Despite getting hit by 9 bullets, and attempting suicide after losing his one and only friend, he survives. With one bullet in his body, he still becomes the first Indian to win the gold medal in the Paralympics. Kartik Aaryan's story of Chandu Champion is a heartwarming story which showcases that anything can be achieved with passion and determination.

Acting

Kartik Aaryan does a commendable job of playing a complex character. His eagerness, honesty, his curiosity are visible in playing the character of Murlikant Petkar. Compared to previous films, Kartik Aaryan's acting skills in Chandu Champion is something people are going to remember for a long time. He has captured every emotion in every scene perfectly. Despite not having a female lead, each scene of the film is captivating and one wouldn't be able to take off eyes for a minute from the screen.

Vijay Raaz who stole the limelight in Soorma and Shabaash Mithu, once again managed to do it this time. His role as Tiger Ali will make you laugh but at the same time emotional too. Despite Shreyas Talpade and Brijendra Kala's screen presence for less time, they still managed to grab the attention with their brilliant acting skills. Rajpal Yadav as Topaz is the best and establishes his place as the comedy king. Bhuvan Arora won hearts with his role as the true companion of Murliaknt Petkar. Anirudh Dave played the role of brother while Himanshu Jaykar played the role of younger Murlikant Petkar. Both the characters played them perfectly in the film.

Interestingly, there was also a mention of Milka Singh at the beginning of the film. The song satyanas reminds of the song Havan Karenge from the film Bhaag Milka Bhaag. This 2 hours 30 minutes film will keep the audience engaged with the brilliant director Kabir Khan. The director has carved his niche with films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger has set a bar with this sports biopic. Every character has been given perfect screen time. There is a thrill in the film and you will not feel like leaving your seat even for a moment.

Cinematography

The cinematography of the film is definitely one of the things which needs to be acknowledged and appreciated. A shot has been shown in the film where the beginning starts with a plane passing right in front of the sun and ends with the sun turning into a ball of the flag of Japan.

Songs

The groovy songs of Chandu Champion are innovative and are a mix of victory and emotions. The catchy tunes and lyrics of the songs are worth listening to.

Verdict

Chandu Champion is a must-watch film. Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen avatar is a surprise to watch. Despite being a biopic, the film also gives a full dose of entertainment.