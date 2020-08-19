Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM_SUSHANT_SINGH_RAJPUT Sushant Death Case: CBI to question Rhea Chakraborty & others; to undergo COVID19 test

On Wednesday, August 19th, the Supreme Court ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI is set to write to the Mumbai Police to get hold of all the evidence and statements it recorded in the last two months. The CBI is waiting for a copy of the SC order, although clear orders have been given in the verdict.

A pre-prepared SIT comprising three CBI Senior IPS officers, Joint Director (SIT Head) Manoj Shashidhar, IPS Gagandeep Gambhir, SP Nupur Prasad and Additional SP Anil Yadav will investigate the case. The CBI investigation will be based on the FIR of the Bihar Police, who had filed a case of abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy (IPC 341, 348, 380, 406, 420, 306 / 120B) on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

According to top CBI sources, the agency will write to the Mumbai Police to share all the evidence they collected in the probe. The sources said that the agency will demand the statements of all the persons whose statements were recorded in the last two months and the electronic devices of the late actor which are with the Mumbai Police.

CBI's SIT will take over the copy of the case diary, photographs of the crime scene, autopsy report, Mumbai police forensic report, Post Mortem report and statements of the witnesses recorded.

After all this, CBI's SIT team will also inspect Sushant's house in Bandra, Mumbai, where the actor's body was allegedly found hanging from the fan on june 14. The special thing is that there will be a forensic team of its own with the CBI, which will once again try to find clues from the spot. SIT will also recapture the crime scene in the same room of the flat as Sushant's family has alleged that the actor was murdered. A dummy test will also be conducted.

Also, statements of all those present on the day of the incident will be recorded afresh. Rhea Chakraborty and her family will also be questioned by the CBI team.

The Mumbai police team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case is also on the radar of CBI, as the late actor's family alleged that the complaint given in February before Sushant's death was not taken into consideration, hence, SIT team can also question the Mumbai Police team.

On the other hand, 25 branches of the CBI are COVID19 positive in Mumbai Branch. In such a situation, coronavirus tests of all CBI personnel are being conducted at CBI Subdivision Office in Mumbai. COVID19 test of all Mumbai office personnel will be completed before the SIT team reaches Mumbai.

So far, about two dozen CBI personnel have reported being Coronavirus positive

SIT will take help of CBI personnel from CBI office in Mumbai

